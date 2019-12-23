Home World

There would never be a compromise on Kashmir issue, says Pakistan Army chief

The strained ties between India and Pakistan further nose-dived following the abrogation of article 370 in August that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, right, watches a parade with Prime Minister Imran Khan, left, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 23/09/2019.

Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that there would "never be a compromise" on the Kashmir issue.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Line of Control and Combined Military Hospital in Muzafarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost," Bajwa told soldiers during his address.

"Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness," he added.

"We are capable and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland."

The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

