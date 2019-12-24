Home World

Pakistan court adjourns Hafiz Saeed's trial in terror financing case till January 2

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore indicted Saeed and his close aides - Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing charges on December 11.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Saeed. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the terror financing case against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and three of his top aides till January 2 due to lawyers' strike.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore indicted Saeed and his close aides - Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal on terror financing charges on December 11.

"Hafiz Saeed and his three close aides were produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore in terror financing case in high security here on Tuesday.

However, prosecution did not produce any witnesses against them," a court official told PTI after the hearing.

He said the ATC adjourned the day-to-day hearing of the case till January 2 on the request of the prosecution lawyer.

The prosecution told the court that since there has been a strike of lawyers in the lower courts, the hearing should be adjourned till next month.

The court accepted the prosecution's request.

The lawyers have been protesting against the arrest of their colleagues in the hooliganism at a Lahore hospital.

In the previous hearing last week, the prosecution produced a witness who testified against Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Saeed before the ATC.

Saeed was also indicted in another case of terror financing.

Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab Abdur Rauf had told the court that the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab police had 'solid evidence' that Saeed and others were involved in terror financing.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17.

He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Pakistan court rejects petition of Hafiz Saeed, 67 JuD leaders seeking cancellation of FIRs

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

The United States has also welcomed Saeed's indictment by a Pakistani court, urging Islamabad to ensure a full prosecution and expeditious trial of the charges against him.

The indictment followed growing international pressure on Pakistan to stop militant groups from collecting funds in the country and to take immediate action against those still involved in militant activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hafiz Saeed Zafar Iqbal Hafiz Abdul Salam Anti terrorism court Terror Financing
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp