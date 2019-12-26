Home World

I know you now and I love you: EU chief writes 'love letter' to Britain over Brexit

'You have decided to leave. It breaks my heart, but I respect that decision,' he added in a missive titled

Published: 26th December 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Brexit

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By PTI

LONDON: A top Brussels official has written a "love letter" to Britain expressing his grief at its decision to leave the European Union - and stressing it was always welcome back.

"I know you now. And I love you. For who you are and what you gave me. I'm like an old lover. I know your strengths and weaknesses," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote in Thursday's edition of The Guardian newspaper.

"You have decided to leave. It breaks my heart, but I respect that decision," he added in a missive titled "My love letter to Britain: family ties can never really be severed".

The Dutchman's letter concluded with the words: "We're not going away and you will always be welcome to come back." The prospects of Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversing his decision to take Britain out of the European Union on January 31 are close to nil.

Johnson won a thumping majority in this month's general election on a promise to "get Brexit done" after more than three years of indecision and delays.

Britons voted by a 52 to 48 per cent margin to leave the other 27 EU member states in a 2016 referendum. Most opinion polls indicate a slight majority in favour of remaining in the European Union today.

But parties supporting a second Brexit referendum that could reverse the first one got drubbed in this month's vote.

Johnson has further indicated that he has no plans to extend the post-Brexit transition period beyond the end of next year.

London and Brussels are supposed to use the 11-month window -- a relative short period for major negotiations -- to agree new terms on which they can trade and cooperate on issues ranging from security to data protection.

Timmermans wrote that former prime minister David Cameron's decision to call the 2016 EU membership poll was a mistake.

"Was it necessary to force the issue? Not at all. But you did. And the sad thing is, I see it is hurting you," he wrote. "And I fear more will follow," Timmermans cautioned.

The socialist Brussels veteran is the deputy to new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

His official brief involves pushing the EU bloc to adopt a "European Green Deal" for cutting emissions and creating jobs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brexit EU European Union
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp