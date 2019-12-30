Home World

Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan's live streaming of news bulletins on Kashmir issue

The state-run broadcaster said that temporary arrangements have been made to continue live streaming of the news bulletins on YouTube.

Published: 30th December 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The logo for social media giant Facebook.

The logo for social media giant Facebook. (File photo | Facebook)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Radio Pakistan, the country's state broadcaster on Monday said that Facebook has blocked live streaming of news bulletins over the alleged human rights situation in Kashmir. However, temporary arrangements have been made to continue live streaming of the news bulletins on YouTube, Radio Pakistan reported.

In its report, the broadcaster also included screenshots of earlier warning messages received from the social-media giant, dating back to May, warning it of violating "community standards on dangerous individuals and organisations".

Specifically, these posts were related to news stories about the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani in July and the curfew imposed after the death of Zakir Musa, also a Hizbul Mujahideen commander, in May.

ALSO READ| Saudi Arabia plans OIC foreign ministers' meeting on Kashmir issue

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Pakistan has to move away from international [social media] platforms in order to become more self-reliant.

Talking about Kashmir, she said, "As we have seen, every time we try to highlight human rights violations on social media platforms, such as Facebook, the accounts are suspended We have raised our voices against this before and will do so again in the future and will have those accounts restored."

According to media reports, Facebook, in 2016, came under fire for censoring dozens of posts related to the death of Wani. Photos, videos and entire accounts of academics and journalists as well as entire pages of local newspapers were removed for posting about the Valley.

Of the 17,807 content restrictions made by Facebook globally, the highest number - over 31 per cent - of the requests originated from Pakistan between January and July 2019, according to the platform's latest transparency report released in November.

Facebook restricted 5,690 items within Pakistan during the first half of 2019, as compared to 4,174 pieces from the second half of 2018.

Pakistan has been peddling fabricated falsehood regarding Kashmir, overflowing with hypocrisy to hide its own pathetic and pitiable records as a nation including its own treatment of minorities, the spread of hate speech and glorification of terrorism.

The international community has numerous times snubbed Pakistan over its diabolic statements about the Valley instead of focusing on the human rights situation in its own soil.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Radio Pakistan Article 370 Kashmir clampdown Kashmir coverage Pakistan government broadcaster Firdous Ashiq Awan kashmir issue
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp