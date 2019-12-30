Home World

Indian-Americans stage more anti-CAA protests at Washington

Also on Sunday, a group of Indian-Americans protested against the controversial Act in Times Square, New York.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest.

Activists hold placards during anti-Citizenship Act protest. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: For the third time in nine days, Indian-Americans protested against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act outside the Embassy of India here, alleging that the new law was an "affront to India's secular Constitution".

The protest on Saturday in front of the iconic Mahatma Gandhi statue across the Embassy, was organized by a group of Indian-Americans from the area, reports The American Bazaar.

The roughly 150 people that protested in Washington included many students and young professionals.

"I'm an Indian citizen and I grew up in India - I've always been proud of the fact that India is a democracy and a secular country," said Niki Naik, who is currently working in Washington.

"Hearing about what's going on back home, I felt a sense of helplessness and not being able to do much and not being there."

"Were trying to raise awareness among people our age, trying to use social media to its best use and make people aware of the actions that were taking," said Malvika Shankar. "I think the best way to show people we care is to come and just be active and be present in the moment."

Kaleem Kawaja, President of the Association of Indian Muslims of North America, said he was encouraged by the reactions from the local Indian-American community, The American Bazaar reported.

Kawaja, who was one of the organizers of a similar protest at the same location on December 22, which attracted more than 500 people, said: "People are not talking about religion, they are not talking about religious differences.

"They want to preserve India's constitution."

Also on Sunday, a group of Indian-Americans protested against the controversial Act in Times Square, New York.

The CAA, which was enacted on December 12, provides citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Violent protests have erupted all across India against the controversial Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act Indian Americans US Washington AA protest US CAA protest
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp