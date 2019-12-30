Home World

Nepal preparing for talks with India on Kalapani issue: Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali

Nepal has raised objections to India's updated political map, claiming that Kalapani and Lipulek areas were shown under India's territory even though they lie within the Nepalese territory.

Published: 30th December 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. (File | AFP)

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. (File | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal is preparing to fix a date for talks with India to resolve the Kalapani border issue, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday.

Nepal has raised objections to India's updated political map, claiming that Kalapani and Lipulek areas were shown under India's territory even though they lie within the Nepalese territory.

However, India has said the new map accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

During a programme organised by Foreign Ministry in Kathmandu, Foreign Minister Gyawali said the Nepal government is preparing to fix a date for holding talks to resolve the border issue.

The foreign minister claimed that after Nepal sent a formal letter to the government of India on November 23 for a dialogue to resolve the border issue, India has shown interest to resolve the issue by sending a reply.

"It is wrong to say that Nepal - India relations deteriorated due to the border-related problems," he said.

"India is ready to resolve the border issue through diplomatic channel," he claimed.

Strip maps covering 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary have been jointly finalised by the two countries.

However, there are differences of perception on the alignment of the boundary in some areas such as Kalapani in Uttarakhand and Narsahi-Susta in Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradeep Gyawali Kalapani border issue
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp