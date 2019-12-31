Home World

Indian-origin man fined for lighting fireworks during Diwali in Singapore

The fireworks went off and police officers deployed security in Little India for the festive celebrations, heard the sound of the fireworks and saw lights shooting up in the sky.

Published: 31st December 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Crackers

For representational purposes (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin man was fined 3,000 Singapore dollars on Tuesday for setting off "dangerous" fireworks on Diwali in the country, a media report said.

Sivasarvanan Suppiah Murugan, 43, who works as a store manager, had bought a box of Happy Boom fireworks, intending to set them off to celebrate the festival in Little India precinct, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh.

He pleaded guilty to one count of discharging dangerous fireworks.

The court heard that Sivasarvanan went to work at Lady Dream Club in Perak Road on the eve of Diwali.

Between 8.30 PM on October 26 and 4 AM the next day, Sivasarvanan went to several other clubs in the area to drink with his friends.

While at Mohicans Pub along Madras Street, he decided to discharge the fireworks in front of the joint as he thought there were no cameras nearby.

Sivasarvanan placed a carton of the fireworks on the road at the T-junction of Madras Street and Campbell Lane and lit them before running a distance away.

The fireworks went off and police officers deployed security in Little India for the festive celebrations, heard the sound of the fireworks and saw lights shooting up in the sky.

They rushed to the scene and found the discharged fireworks carton at the scene, but Sivasarvanan was not there.

A police officer from an observation point at Farrer Park Station Road spotted fireworks in the air around 12.39 AM.

No personal injury or property damage was caused.

Sivasarvanan, who was unrepresented, was granted his request for pay the fine in two instalments.

Authorities deploy extra police in the area over weekends and during festivals since the December 2013 riots involving migrant workers.

The penalties for first-time offenders who set off dangerous fireworks are a jail term of up to two years, a fine between 2,000 and 10,000 dollars, or both.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore Singapore Firecrackers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp