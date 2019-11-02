Home World

Women's rights organisation seeks removal of Pakistan's envoy to UN Munir Akram

The petition in the Sindh High Court, filed by the Women's Action Forum on Thursday mentioned the allegations of domestic abuse against the diplomat.

Published: 02nd November 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram

Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KARACHI: A leading women's rights organisation has filed a petition seeking the removal of Munir Akram as Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, calling his re-appointment "illegal, unlawful and void-ab-initio".

The petition in the Sindh High Court, filed by the Women's Action Forum (WAF) on Thursday, also mentioned the allegations of domestic abuse against the diplomat, according to Pakistani media reports.

The Pakistan government has appointed Akram as permanent ambassador to the UN replacing Maleeha Lodhi.

Akram had previously served in the same post from 2002 to 2008. The US, however, asked Pakistan to waive Akram's diplomatic immunity in 2003 so he could be prosecuted on assault charges after allegations that he had beaten a woman on December 10, 2002.

In its petition, the WAF said Akram's appointment by the government and the Foreign Affairs Ministry was illegal. The petition called upon the court to restrain Akram "from performing functions of the Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations".

The women's rights body noted that, according to Pakistani law, a retired civil servant cannot be re-hired by the federal government unless the grounds for the re-employment are concerned with the public interest.

"In light of the accusation of domestic violence, it is requested of the Honourable Court, to reflect on the impression this creates in the global environment, and also the impression made of the standards of behaviour reflective of official representatives," the petition read.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munir Akram Pakistan Pakistan UN envoy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp