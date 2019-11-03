Home World

India committed to further improving tax regime: PM Narendra Modi

On the tax regime, PM Narendra Modi said that the number of taxes and tax rates are falling in the country.

Published: 03rd November 2019 05:35 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee Celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee Celebrations. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the NDA government is committed to further improve the tax regime in the country after the government decided to cut the corporate tax rates earlier.

Speaking at the Aditya Birla Group Golden Jubilee Celebrations, Modi said, "we are committed to further improving it even more."

Modi further said: "We are now starting faceless tax assessment so that there is no scope for discretion or harassment".

"Our GST has fulfilled the dream of economic integration of India. We want to work towards making it even more people-friendly. All of what I have said just now makes India one of the world's most attractive economies for investment," Modi added.

"Ease of Doing Business is rising and so is 'Ease of Living.' FDI is rising. Our Forest Cover is rising. The number of patents and trademarks are rising. Productivity and efficiency are rising. Pace of infrastructure creation is rising," Modi said according to an official statement.

On the tax regime, he said that the number of taxes and tax rates are falling in the country.

