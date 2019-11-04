Home World

Over 80 people killed during ethnically-charged anti-government protests in Ethiopia

Abiy is the country's first leader representing the Oromo group, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ADDIS ABADA: The death toll in an anti-government protest in Ethiopia has reached 86, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

On Thursday, local media reported that at least 78 people had become victims of protests in Ethiopia, and more than 400 people had been detained in connection with the unrest.

Violence in Ethiopia began last week with protests against Ahmed and quickly turned into ethnic clashes. Protests broke out in the capital, Addis Ababa, and in much of Ethiopia's Oromia region after a Facebook post by activist Jawar Mohammed. He accused security forces of trying to conspire an attack against him at his home, a claim that police officials denied.

Abiy is the country's first leader representing the Oromo group, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. In October, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Mohammed, who also represents the Oromo group, stated that the minister acted like a dictator while implementing major institutional reforms and policies since April 2018. 

