Pakistan embassy in Kabul announces suspension of consular services from November 4

Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires in Islamabad to protest over harassment of its officials.

Pakistan flag

By ANI

KABUL: Hours after Islamabad claimed that its diplomats were being harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan embassy in Kabul on Sunday announced that it will suspend its consular services from Monday until further notice owing to security concerns.

Pajhwok Afghan News on Sunday tweeted the statement by the embassy which read, "Due to security concerns, Consular Section of the Embassy of Pakistan, Kabul, will be closed from tomorrow 4th November 2019 until further intimation."

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires in Islamabad to protest over harassment of its officials, a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) read.

"The Afghan Cd'A was informed that the Officers and Staff of the Embassy of Pakistan were being harassed over the past two days. They were obstructed on the road and the Embassy vehicles were also hit by motorcycles while going towards the Embassy," the statement read, adding that he has been asked to relay Pakistan's concerns to Afghan authorities and to urge them "to immediately investigate these security violations and harassment incidents". 

