Five Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

By ANI

BARAK-E-BARAK: At least five Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan police in an operation launched in Shena Qala village of Barak-e-Barak district in Afghanistan.

Five Taliban members were killed in an operation carried by special police forces in central Logar province on Monday, Tolo News reported.

The police officials also seized weapons during the operation in Barak-e-Barak. So far, the Taliban has not commented on the Afghan police operation.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces found two Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the Jaghatu district of Ghazni province and safely detonated them.