Home World

Pakistan expresses disappointment over US report critical of Islamabad on terror

The State Department's 'Country Report on Terrorism 2018' said that the Imran government did not restrict the Taliban and the Haqqani Network from operating in Pakistan-based safe havens.

Published: 06th November 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday expressed "disappointment" over a US report criticising it for its failure to "significantly limit" militant outfits like the LeT and the JeM from fundraising and recruiting, saying the Congressional-mandated document completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground.

The State Department's 'Country Report on Terrorism 2018' on Friday said that the Pakistani government did not restrict the Taliban and the Haqqani Network from operating in Pakistan-based safe havens and threatening the US and Afghan forces.

The damning report also said that Pakistan has "failed to significantly limit" militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from fundraising and recruiting while several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from its soil in 2018.

Reacting on the report, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said that the country was committed to take concrete actions under its National Action Plan to eliminate terrorism.

"Pakistan is disappointed with assertions made in the US Department of State's Country Report on Terrorism 2018. The report completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and the tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism."

ALSO READ | Pakistan will achieve all FATF targets in time: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

"These efforts have not only resulted in the elimination of al-Qaeda from this region but have also made the world a safer place," it claimed in a statement.

Pakistan has taken extensive legal and administrative measures for implementation of its obligations under the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals, the FO said, adding that it was continuing actions to fully implement the FATF Action Plan for which the deadline was extended till February.

The FO said that "the report, however, fails to mention that these groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border".

Pakistan facilitated the US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith, it said.

"Any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations," it said.

Pakistan called for "constructive engagement" to effectively advance counter-terrorism efforts and hoped that its commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognised and appreciated, the FO added.

The US report observed that the government and military acted inconsistently with respect to terrorist safe havens throughout the country.

"Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lashkar-e-Taiba Jaish-e-Mohammed
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp