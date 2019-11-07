Pakistan government shouldn't be given more time: Rebel Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl group

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that the incumbent Pakistan government should not be given anymore time as his party wanted to save the country from bankruptcy

While announcing to turn the sit-in into a Seerat Conference to mark the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet on on Sunday, Rehman made his intentions clear about extending his stay in Islamabad beyond a couple of days and maintained that they were not ready to give even a single day to the government, reports The News International.

"The country will become bankrupt if this government is allowed to present the third budget," he said while addressing the participants of the sit-it.

ALSO READ| Pakistan Army 'too busy' to get involved in political matters: Maj Gen Ghafoor on ongoing anti-government protests

Rehman alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan deceived the country's youth by promising to give 10 million jobs in five years instead the government was now talking about doing away with 400 departments. "This government, which was formed on the basis of false promises, will have to go and now it is our national duty to do this job," the JUI-F supremo said.

Praising the commitment of protesters who did not leave the venue despite the cold weather, he said: "We are bracing all the hardships only to fulfil our national duty." Meanwhile, Rehman said that the Pakistan government should present its suggestions to the opposition parties if it wants to find a middle ground and break the deadlock.

Earlier on Tuesday, two rounds of negotiations between the Maulana's team and the government ended without any breakthrough. Rehman is leading the massive 'Azadi March', which entered the eighth day on Thursday. The protesters are demanding Khan's resignation, accusing him of rigging the 2018 general elections.