Pollution: Lahore goes Delhi way, schools shut as stubble burning in Pakistan's Punjab goes unabated

A thick smog is hanging over Lahore, caused in part by widespread crop burning in the surrounding province.

Published: 07th November 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

An environmental ministry official provides masks to children in Lahore

An environmental ministry official provides masks to children in Lahore (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Dangerously poor air quality has forced Pakistan to close all schools in Lahore, the capital of  Punjab province and home to 1.1 crore people. A thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by widespread crop burning in the surrounding province.

It's a popular practice among poor farmers, who set fire to remnants of the previous season's crop to prepare the land for their next planting. Punjab is considered Pakistan's breadbasket.

Heavy traffic, open fires for cooking and warmth as well as years of cutting down trees have all contributed to the city's poor air quality. Lahore's air quality index was 114 on Thursday morning, which is considered hazardous, particularly for sensitive groups like children.

