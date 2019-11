Pollution: Lahore goes Delhi way, schools shut as stubble burning in Pakistan's Punjab goes unabated

By Associated Press

LAHORE: Dangerously poor air quality has forced Pakistan to close all schools in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province and home to 1.1 crore people. A thick smog is hanging over the city, caused in part by widespread crop burning in the surrounding province.

It's a popular practice among poor farmers, who set fire to remnants of the previous season's crop to prepare the land for their next planting. Punjab is considered Pakistan's breadbasket.

Heavy traffic, open fires for cooking and warmth as well as years of cutting down trees have all contributed to the city's poor air quality. Lahore's air quality index was 114 on Thursday morning, which is considered hazardous, particularly for sensitive groups like children.