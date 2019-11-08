Greta Thunberg plans to join North Carolina climate strike
Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.
Published: 08th November 2019 12:56 AM | Last Updated: 08th November 2019 12:56 AM | A+A A-
CHARLOTTE: Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.
Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.
Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.
News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement.
