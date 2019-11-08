Home World

US has a 'very good' relationship with India, says Donald Trump

Trump, who has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to travel to India, said that he would be going there at some point of time.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US has a "very good" relationship with India and a lot of things are happening between the two countries, US President Donald Trump said on Friday.

"We have a lot of things happening with India.

We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters on the South Lawns of the White House when asked about the progress in his trade deal with India.

Trump, during his meeting with Modi in New York in September, said the two countries are working on a trade deal.

Officials from both India and the US have said that the work is in progress and are hoping to ink it before the end of the year.

"We are dealing with India on a lot of different things," Trump said in response to questions.

However, he did not elaborate.

Prime Minister Modi "is a very good friend of mine," Trump said as he referred to the historic 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in September.

Trump in an unusual decision flew to Houston to join Modi in addressing more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

It was "great", the President said.

Asked about his plans to visit India, he said: "I will be going at some point to India".

TAGS
Donald Trump India US Relations PM Modi Narendra Modi
