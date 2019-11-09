Home World

Ayodhya verdict won't cause tension in Bangladesh: Foreign Minister

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

Published: 09th November 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

A K Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (Facebook| A K Abdul Momen)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh will study the Indian Supreme Court's historic verdict in the Ayodhya case, Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Saturday and expressed confidence that it won't cause any tension in his country.

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya verdict: Unanimous, and strangely silent on who the author is

"We won't be in any tension regarding this (Ayodhya land dispute verdict). We will expect that peace will prevail in India also," Momen told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event here.

He said Bangladesh's heritage of interfaith harmony would help keep peace in the country.

"All of us -- Muslims, Christians, Hindus and (Buddhists) are living in harmony," he said about Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority nation.

He said while Bangladesh will study the verdict, there won't be any tension in the country over the issue.

"I would request the home minister to be vigilant so that no one can create any tension in the country capitalising the verdict," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya bangladesh
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp