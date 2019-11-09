Home World

Divisions rife as Germany marks 30 years since Berlin Wall fall

This time, leaders of former Cold War powers will be absent, as Donald Trump's America First policy, Britain's Brexit struggles and Russia's resurgence put a strain on ties.

Published: 09th November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

View of the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse where the central commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall will take place, on November 9, 2019 in Berlin. Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question.

View of the Berlin Wall Memorial at Bernauer Strasse where the central commemoration ceremony for the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall will take place, on November 9, 2019 in Berlin. Germany on Saturday celebrates 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that secured those achievements is increasingly called into question. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Germany on Saturday marks 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall that ushered in the end of communism and national reunification, as the Western alliance that helped secure those achievements is riddled with divisions.

Two days before the date that brought epochal change, France's President Emmanuel Macron dropped a bombshell, declaring that transatlantic partnership NATO was suffering from "brain death" and that Europe itself was "on the brink".

Chancellor Angela Merkel responded with uncharacteristic sharpness, saying Thursday "I don't think that such sweeping judgements are necessary", and the ensuing storm over NATO laid bare the growing differences among traditional allies.

BERLIN: The bad-tempered prelude to the festivities stood in sharp contrast to celebrations five years ago, when former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and ex-Polish president and freedom icon Lech Walesa were present.

This time, leaders of former Cold War powers will be absent, as Donald Trump's America First policy, Britain's Brexit struggles and Russia's resurgence put a strain on ties.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit ended Friday while Macron is only planning a flying visit on Sunday, leaving the actual anniversary on November 9 without globally prominent figures.

Pompeo also left behind a stark warning: "As we celebrate, we must also recognise that freedom is never guaranteed.

"Today, authoritarianism is once again rising," he said, namechecking China and Russia.

'Naive complacency' 

Carrying a similar message, the EU's incoming chief Ursula von der Leyen noted that the euphoric optimism over liberal democracy and freedom that characterised November 9, 1989 has dissipated.

"Today, we have to admit that our complacency was naive," said von der Leyen.

Russia is "using violence to shift established borders in Europe, and is trying to fill every vacuum that the US has left behind."

And hopes that China would develop closer to the Western liberal democracy model has not been fulfilled, she said.

Beyond the cracks surfacing in the global arena, a new chasm is opening up within Germany itself with the far-right gaining a strong foothold in the former communist states.

Underlining the problem herself, Merkel said those who thought the differences between the former communist east and the capitalist west could be ironed out earlier, sees "that it would take half a century or more."

The debate has also opened up more intensively over the differences between the east and west as "nationalist and protectionist trends have gained ground worldwide, thereby fuelling more discussion to form a national perspective," Merkel told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Amid the sombre mood, a serious political programme is planned for Saturday, with central European presidents to headline the official ceremonies.

They will join Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to mark their countries' "contribution ... to the peaceful revolution" that led to the collapse of the communist regime.

Merkel will speak at the Chapel of Reconciliation, which stands on a stretch of the former Berlin Wall border strip where local people jumped from windows the day the wall was built to escape the communist East, while others later dug tunnels towards the West.

Steinmeier will also make a speech at the Brandenburg Gate in the evening, before a series of concerts including one by the prestigious Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra.

On November 9, 1989, East German border guards, overwhelmed by large crowds, threw open the gates to West Berlin, allowing free passage for the first time since it was built.

The momentous event would end up bringing the communist regime crashing down and led to German reunification a year later.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berlin wall anniversary Germany berlin wall
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp