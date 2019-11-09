'Saddened by the insensitivity shown at joyous occasion like Kartarpur': Qureshi questions timing of Ayodhya verdict

Home World

The Indian Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was "deeply saddened" at the "insensitivity" shown at such a joyous occasion.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

"Could it (verdict) not have waited a few days? I am deeply saddened at the insensitivity shown at such a joyous occasion," Qureshi was quoted as saying by the DawnNewsTV.

ALSO READ | LIVE | Hindus get disputed land for temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC

"You should have taken part in this happy occasion and not attempted to divert attention. The dispute is a sensitive issue and should not have been made part of this happy day," he said, referring to the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The foreign minister said that Muslims are "already under a lot of pressure in India and this decision of the Indian court will further increase pressure on them".

Qureshi said Pakistan would issue its response after going over the judgement in detail.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain termed the verdict as "shameful, disgusting, illegal and immoral."

Commenting on the judgment, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Indian apex court has given the message that it is not independent, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

She said Pakistan is guaranteeing the rights of minorities by opening the Kartarpur corridor but India, on the other hand, is subjecting minorities, including Muslims, to oppression.

