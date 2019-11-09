Home World

Sri Lanka ruling party presidential candidate asks Opposition leader not to fuel communal hatred

Sajith Premadasa's comment came after Rajapaksa accused Premadasa of diluting the unitary character of the state by his plans for power devolution.

Published: 09th November 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo taken on November 7, 2019 deputy leader of the ruling United National Party (UNP) and New Democratic Front presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Colombo. Main opposition candidate Gotabhaya Rajapakse and Sajith Premadasa from the ruling United National Party (UNP) are in a close race ahead of the November 16 polls.

In this photo taken on November 7, 2019 deputy leader of the ruling United National Party (UNP) and New Democratic Front presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Colombo. Main opposition candidate Gotabhaya Rajapakse and Sajith Premadasa from the ruling United National Party (UNP) are in a close race ahead of the November 16 polls. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has asked the main Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa not to fuel communal hatred over his plans for the devolution of power to the Tamil minority.

His comment came after Rajapaksa accused Premadasa of diluting the unitary character of the state by his plans for power devolution.

Premadasa, the ruling United National Party (UNP) candidate on October 31 released his election manifesto for the November 16 presidential election and proposed the reinstatement of the Senate to ensure devolution of powers to the provinces.

ALSO READ: 45,000 polling booths to be set up for Sri Lanka Presidential election

Rajapaksa while criticising Premadasa urged the powerful Buddhist clergy to enter into a debate with the ruling party candidate over his plans for power devolution.

He claimed Premadasa's manifesto seeks to dilute the unitary character of the state.

Premadasa said he is committed to the devolution of power while preserving the country's independence and sovereignty.

In a letter addressed to Rajapaksa, in response to his criticism, Premadasa said that his definition of "undivided, indivisible Sri Lanka" can be interpreted as a united country.

Premadasa asked Rajapaksa that he should not whip up communal hatred as means to support the candidature of his brother, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, who is Premadasa's main rival in the election.

The Buddhist clergy has historically remained opposed to any form of power-sharing with the Tamil minority.

All such attempts have been seen by the clergy as giving in to Tamils.

Premadasa, who banks on support from the Tamil and Muslim minority to win next week's presidential election has received their support on the basis of his manifesto.

Sri Lanka's Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Thursday extended its support to Premadasa, terming him as a candidate with clean hands.

Explaining their stand to support Premadasa against Gotabhaya, TNA said the Sri Lankan voter expects the new president to be genuinely committed to democracy, independence of institutions and to honour fundamental and human rights.

Premadasa's main rival Gotabhaya relies on the Sinhala majority to be elected president while Premadasa is seen as the more secular choice.

The Sinhala majority considers Mahinda Rajapaksa a hero for his leadership to end the three-decade-long armed separatist movement by the LTTE to carve out an independent Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces.

The Tamil and Muslim votes are crucial to form the government.

In 2015, current president Maithripala Sirisena, who was the main opposition challenger, secured most of the minority votes when he defeated Sri Lanka Freedom Party's Mahinda Rajapaksa ending his 10-year rule.

Tamils, however, remain disgruntled as the current government has failed to adopt a new constitution to address Tamil demand for political autonomy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sajith Premadasa Mahinda Rajapaksa Sri lanka presidential election
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp