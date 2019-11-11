Home World

Kartarpur corridor: China welcomes 'good interactions' between India and Pakistan

The first batch of the Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A Sikh pilgrim shows his documents to police before crossing over to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Dera Baba Nanak on November 9, 2019, as Indian Sikh pilgrims visited the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

A Sikh pilgrim shows his documents to police before crossing over to Pakistan for the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Monday welcomed the opening of the landmark Kartarpur corridor and hoped that both India and Pakistan "can continue to show the goodwill" to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The first batch of the Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

"We welcome such good interactions between India and Pakistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media here.

"Both countries are important in South Asia and peaceful coexistence between the two meets the fundamental interests of both and the common aspiration of the world," he said.

ALSO READ | UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes opening of Kartarpur corridor

"We hope the two sides can continue to show the goodwill moving in the same direction properly resolving the differences through dialogue and improving their relations and jointly safeguarding regional peace stability," he added.

The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China Kartarpur Corridor India pakistan Indo-Pak relations Diplomacy
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp