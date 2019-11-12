Home World

In Zimbabwe, 200 elephants have died amid drought

By PTI

HARARE: Zimbabwe's parks agency says more than 200 elephants have died amid a severe drought, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease congestion.

Spokesman Tinashe Farawo on Tuesday said at least 200 elephants have died in vast Hwange National Park alone since October and other parks are affected.

He says animals including giraffe, buffalo and impala are also dying and the situation can improve only after rains return.

Many animals are straying from Zimbabwe's parks into nearby communities in search of food and water.

The parks agency has said 33 people have died from conflict with animals this year alone.

The agency says it plans to move 600 elephants, two prides of lions and other animals from the Save Valley Conservancy in the southeast to less congested parks.

