Home World

Rodrigo Duterte discourages boxer Manny Pacquiao from running for Philippines presidency

Duterte also reiterated his opposition to his daughter Sara Duterte, the current mayor of Davao, running for president in the 2022 elections. She is also favoured to take over from the 74-year-old lea

Published: 12th November 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Philippine boxing idol Manny Pacquiao (File | AP)

By IANS

MANILA: The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte discouraged his friend Manny Pacquiao, senator and world boxing champion, for running as presidential candidate in 2022, after his own term ends.

"Politicians should think about it carefully. Manny, I think Manny is entertaining, well it's good... Getting tired is the only thing you get from this work," Duterte said on Monday night at an event.

The boxer, who has been in the Senate since 2016 and whose possible candidacy for the presidency looks to be increasingly strong, was also one of the guests at the event, Efe news reported.

Pacquiao is the only fighter in the history of boxing who has won 12 major world titles in eight different weight categories.

He is one of the Philippines' most internationally known figures and many in the country consider him a national hero.

Duterte also reiterated his opposition to his daughter Sara Duterte, the current mayor of Davao, running for president in the 2022 elections. She is also favoured to take over from the 74-year-old leader.

"Were it not for the love of country, that's the only thing that sustains me. You would not get anything from this job except work and worry, and be under stress," said Duterte, who added he doesn't want his daughter to suffer the same.

In the legislative and municipal elections in May, Sara Duterte, 40, won a landslide victory her position as mayor of Davao - a post her father held for two decades intermittently - and as a leader of a regional political party platform, she gained nationwide visibility.

Several politicians highlighted her charisma and announced their support for the president's daughter if she moved into Malacanang Palace, although she has stated on several occasions that she doesn't intend to.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manny Pacquiao Rodrigo Duterte Philippines presidency Phillipines
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp