Rohingyas are threat to regional security: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

More than 1.1 million Rohingya are currently residing in Bangladesh with 700,000 of them coming following the crackdown by the Myanmar Army in August 2017.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the international community to come together in resolving the issue of the Rohingya and described the crisis as a threat to regional security.

"The Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh due to the military atrocities are not only a threat to Bangladesh but also to the regional security," Hasina said as she inaugurated the Dhaka Global Dialogue 2019 on Monday.

ALSO READ: Myanmar faces genocide lawsuit at ICJ after its military clampdown forced 740,000 Rohingya to flee

More than 1.1 million Rohingya are currently residing in Bangladesh with 700,000 of them coming following the crackdown by the Myanmar Army in August 2017, bdnews24 reported.

"I believe the issue should be resolved soon. I urge the international community to take necessary action to resolve it," Hasina said on Monday.

She stressed the need for cooperation among the countries in the Asia Pacific region to ensure socio-economic development, security and peace.

"Poverty is a major problem in the region, but I believe we can overcome it if we work together," Hasina added.

At the UN General Assembly in September, the Prime Minister had highlighted the issue of Rohingya refugees becoming a regional problem.

