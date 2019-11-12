Home World

UN to continue talks with Iraqi parties to achieve reform

The UN envoy said she would present to the Iraqi parliament the results of her meetings with all factions of the Iraqi society.

Published: 12th November 2019 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By IANS

BAGHDAD: Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, special representative of the UN secretary-general for Iraq, said on Tuesday that the United Nations will continue to reach out to all Iraqi parties to achieve the reform demanded by protesters.

"The United Nations continues to reach out to all parties, including demonstrators, syndicates and the Iraqi government, to achieve the real reform that people are demanding," Hennis-Plasschaert said at a news conference in the capital Baghdad after his meeting with heads of syndicates and unions of different local activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our role is to help, advise and support achieving a change," she told reporters.

Hennis-Plasschaert, also head of the UN Assistant Mission for Iraq, admitted that "the crisis of confidence between the citizens and the government ... requires a lot of hard work" to solve.

She said the UN mission in Iraq had issued a document earlier this month to outline some of the steps and measures needed to implement the legitimate demands of the protesters.

The UN envoy said she would present to the Iraqi parliament the results of her meetings with all factions of the Iraqi society in order to discuss their proposals to get out of the current crisis in Iraq.

Mass demonstrations have continued in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, accountability for corruption, improvement of public services and job opportunities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert United Nations
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp