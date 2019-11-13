Home World

Jaishankar meets French President Macron in Paris, discusses strategic issues

Jaishankar called for coordinated action by nations, bilaterally or multilaterally, to prevent the forces of terrorism and extremism from building presence in the digital domain.

Published: 13th November 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyan Jaishankar during a meeting as part at the Paris Peace Forum Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hands with Indian Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyan Jaishankar during a meeting as part at the Paris Peace Forum Tuesday. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met French President Emmanuel Macron here and held a "good discussion" with him on important strategic issues.

The two leaders met at the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday.

"Met with President @EmmanuelMacron at the #ParisPeaceForum. A good discussion on important strategic issues," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

In 1998, India and France established a Strategic Partnership. The areas of defence and security cooperation, space cooperation and civil nuclear cooperation constitute the principal pillars of the Strategic Partnership. The Indian Air Force last month received its first Rafale fighter jet from a series of 36 aircraft purchased from France.

Jaishankar, during his address at the Paris Peace Forum, called for coordinated action by nations, bilaterally or multilaterally, to prevent the forces of terrorism and extremism from building presence in the digital domain.

On issues related to the governance of cyberspace, Jaishankar said to address the specific security threats, including cyber attacks on critical infrastructures, countries should consider entering into arrangements for speedy action and mitigation.

He said India's support to the Christchurch call to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online manifests the country's commitment to work with "like-minded countries to ensure that the entire digital space serves to advance our societies and economies, without endangering our safety and security".

The Christchurch Call named after the New Zealand city in which 51 people from the Muslim community were killed in terrorist attacks broadcast live on the Internet on March 15, 2019 - is an action plan that commits governments, international organisations and internet players to take a series of measures, in particular developing tools to prevent the downloading of terrorist and violent extremist content.

India has joined France, New Zealand, Canada and several other countries in launching a major initiative to combat terrorism and extremism online and secure the internet.

Jaishankar said there is a need to arrive at a global understanding if not a global regulation, to ensure that the cyberspace remains open, safe and secure.

For this, he said, multilateralism is more essential than ever before.

He said cyberspace and digital technologies have been a real force of economic, social, political, industrial, even behavioural transformation.

"It operates in national boundaries but has a borderless nature.

It offers limitless opportunities but also exposes us to an uncharted territory of considerable challenges," he said.

"Now, for a large developing country like India, digital domain and its technologies drive our democracy and development programmes; are central to effective and extended governance; and power our knowledge and innovation economy," he said.

He said the world's largest 1.2 billion strong biometrics based digital Unique ID programme; 1.2 billion mobile phone connections; 1 billion bank accounts; and over 500 million internet connections has created a massive matrix that converges growth with governance and mainstreams all the demographies into national development.

"We are excited about the opportunities, but also concerned about the threats from the cyberspace," he said. There are actors, both state and non state, whose actions present a clear threat national, regional and global security, he said.

"One example is unimpeded growth of terrorism related activities, including extremist propaganda; terror financing; illicit trafficking and radicalization in the cyberspace," he said.

He said states must protect the data privacy and ensure data security for its citizens while maintaining their openness at the same time.

"Coordinated action by nations (bilaterally or multilaterally) to prevent the forces of terrorism and extremism from building presence in the digital domain.

For the specific security threats, including cyberattacks on critical infrastructures, countries should consider entering into arrangements for speedy action and mitigation," Jaishankar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaishankar Emmanuel Macron Paris Peace Forum
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp