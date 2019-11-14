Five injured in California school shooting; lookout for Asian male suspect

Home World

Published: 14th November 2019 11:13 PM

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: At least five people suffered gunshot injuries in a shooting at a high school in California on Thursday.

The L A County Sheriff department tweeted that "this is still a very active situation."

According to CNN, authorities are looking for an Asian male in black clothing. They believe he is a student.

Two victims are in critical condition.

"This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children," the department tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is monitoring reports of the Santa Clarita high school shooting, deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement

"The President is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders" Deere said.

