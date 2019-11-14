Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pakistan; one killed

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others.

The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was killed and three policemen injured in the attack, SSP Operations Peshawar, Zahoor Afridi told the media.

A police contingent rushed to the site and started combing operation to capture the fleeing suspects.

However, no arrest was made.