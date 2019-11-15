50 Sri Lanka officials on election duty hospitalised due to food poisoning

By PTI

COLOMBO: At least 50 Lanka officials on election duty were hospitalised due to food poisoning on Friday, a media report said.

The officials were part of a team deployed at the polling centre in Royal College, Colombo, the Lanka Mirror reported.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankans seek security in post-Easter attack election

The officials were admitted to the National Hospital after they fall sick due to food poisoning, it said.

About 15.9 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise on Saturday to choose a successor to President Maithripala Sirisina.

There are a record 35 candidates vying for the presidency.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka weighs return to murky past in presidential poll

Saturday's election is taking place, nearly seven months after homegrown radicals pledging loyalty to the Islamic State terror group detonated suicide bombs at three churches and three posh hotels, killing 269 people, seriously hitting the tourism industry, one of the main forex earning sectors of the country.