Home World

India-US trade issues may be finalized by November

Top Commerce Ministry officials said that most issues holding up the trade between the nations had been hammered out.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is very near to resolving its trade dispute with the US and intensive talks to settle remaining niggling points are likely to be held later this month when a US trade delegation is expected to be in New Delhi.

Top officials said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer who met in the US on Wednesday, managed to make headway on a number of issues including Indian non-tariff barriers which the US had alleged was bedevilling American farm produce exports to India.

Top Commerce Ministry officials said that most issues holding up the trade between the nations had been hammered out.

ALSO READ | Trade deal in the making: India may open up to US imports for GSP benefits

The trade-off would involve US restoring GSP benefits for Indian exports and India opening up to imports from the US including medical devices and agricultural goods as well as reduction of tariff on high-value information technology imports.

However, India will not open up its e-commerce market in the manner the US had sought.

Officials said the Government had already made up its mind to restrict FDI in multibrand retail at 49 per cent.

US retail giants like Walmart and Amazon have been asking for the FDI cap to be lifted and for more clarity in e-commerce rules.  

India’s small traders have been lobbying against the huge discounts given by e-tailers and fear that total ownership by MNCs of e-tailers here would mean a flood of cheap imports.

Besides this India will also stick to its stand on restrictions on imports which e-commerce platforms can sell, an issue which India had with the RCEP deal too.

Imports through e-commerce in the RCEP regime were to have been without any tariffs implying a larger opening up than India was ready for.

US had earlier this year withdrawn preferential tariff treatment to more than 2,000 kinds of products worth some $6 billion which India was exporting to America, complaining of unfair trade practices by India including higher duties by India among other issues.

India had in a tit-for-tat move also raised duties on some US products including a number of farm products.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US trade India US tariff India gsp benefits GSP
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
Following are some of the big guns released by Indian Premier League teams ahead of next month's auction for 2020 season. (Photos | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh to Dale Steyn: List of all star players released by IPL teams
On November 16, 2003, a young Lionel Messi came off the bench to make his first-team debut for Barcelona against FC Porto in a pre-season friendly. Though it lasted for just 15 minutes, football would never be the same again! Check out 10 astonishing fats
Lionel Messi's Barcelona debut anniversary: 10 incredible feats the Argentine achieved with the Spanish powerhouse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp