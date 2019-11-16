Home World

Russia plans to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule: Putin

India announced its intention to acquire S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems in 2015.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

S-400 missile

S-400 long-range surface missile ( Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BRASILIA: Russia plans to deliver the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India as per schedule, President Vladimir Putin has said, amidst warnings from the US against the multi-billion deal.

India announced its intention to acquire S-400 'Triumf' surface-to-air missile systems in 2015.

The contract worth USD 5.43 billion was signed during the visit of President Putin to India last year.

"When it comes to S-400 deliveries, everything goes according to plan," President Putin told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the just-concluded BRICS Summit here in the Brazilian capital.

"Indian colleague (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) did not ask to to speed up anything, as everything goes well," Putin was quoted as saying by the official Tass news agency.

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin held a bilateral meeting on the margins of the BRICS Summit on Wednesday and they reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties and discussed ways to further bolster the special strategic partnership.

The US has opposed the S-400 deal with Russia with the Trump administration threatening to impose sanctions on the states that are acquiring weapons and military hardware from Russia.

ALSO READ | US will sure understand India's rational to buy S-400 from Russia: Jaishankar

Senior US officials have cautioned India that the S-400 deal could attract sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law that restricts defence purchases from Russia, Iran and North Korea.

India acquiring the S-400 missile defence system from Russia is a "problem" for the US, Admiral Philip Davidson, who is Commander of Indo-Pacific Command, said in July.

However, India has told the US that it does not intend to give up the deal for the purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence missile systems.

In June, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told his American counterpart Mike Pompeo in New Delhi that India will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries.

The S-400 is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007.

It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range missiles, and can also be used against ground installations.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

In August, a senior Russian diplomat in New Delhi said Russia will make all efforts to deliver the S-400 missile systems to India on schedule.

"The term of the contract's implementation is well known: by 2023, these systems must be delivered to India," the official said.

Meanwhile, Turkey, a critical NATO ally, which is buying the same air defence system from Russia, has said that it will not give up on the S-400 to acquire US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system.

"It is out of question to completely leave Russian S-400 to buy US Patriots. We can buy Patriots too. However, we will buy S-400 as well," the official Anadolu news agency quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S-400 'Triumf' S-400 surface-to-air missile Vladimir Putin BRICS Summit
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp