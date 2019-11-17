Home World

EU offers technical assistance to Pakistan on FATF action plan

Published: 17th November 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 09:22 AM

European Union flag

For representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan by the country, it was reported on Sunday.

A joint press release issued at the conclusion of the 10th session of the European Union-Pakistan Joint Commission in Brussels on Friday said that the two sides emphasised the importance of the implementation of FATF action plan by Pakistan, Dawn news reported.

The Pakistan side at the meeting appreciated the EU's offer of technical assistance.

Implementation of 'GSP-Plus', issues hampering trade and investment, and improving the business climate remained focus of the discussion during the meeting.

On development cooperation, the EU and Pakistan appreciated the encouraging progress of ongoing activities and exchanged views on priorities concerning cooperation beyond 2020.

The next session of the joint commission will be held in Islamabad in 2020.

The two sides undertook to hold the next political dialogue in Islamabad that would contribute towards the EU-Pakistan strategic dialogue at high representative and foreign minister level at mutually agreed dates in Brussels.

TAGS
Financial Action Task Force Pakistan European Union
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
