Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for 4 weeks got medical treatment

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has allowed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, adding that the duration could be extended based on medical reports.

In a blow to the incumbent government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Sharif's travel, the court on Saturday ordered it to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditions, Dawn news reported.

A two-judge bench started hearing the petition at 11 a.m. and after multiple breaks and back and forth, delivered the verdict close to 6 p.m.

"Sharif is granted one time permission to travel abroad as interim arrangement for four weeks and will return when certified by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan," read the court order.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif hailed the decision and signed an undertaking which stated that he would "ensure return" of his brother "within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan".

"I further undertake to provide/send the periodical medical report of the doctor duly notarised by the embassy to the registrar of this court," said the document signed by Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that an air ambulance will take Nawaz Sharif - who has been diagnosed with an immune system disorder - to London, most likely on Monday.

Responding to the decision, Senator Faisal Javed of the ruling PTI said it would be decided whether to appeal the court's ruling or not once the written order was available.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, while speaking to Geo News, said the government has always respected court decisions.

However, she reiterated Javed's stance that a decision on appeal has yet to be taken.

