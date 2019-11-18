Home World

650 House seats, 74 days to Brexit: UK election in numbers

Here is a look at some key numbers in an election that could determine not only who governs Britain, but when, how — or even whether — the country leaves the European Union.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London. (Photo | AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) annual conference in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: There's less than a month to go until Britain's Dec. 12 election, and the country's political parties are battling over funding promises, economic priorities and Brexit plans.

Here is a look at some key numbers in an election that could determine not only who governs Britain, but when, how — or even whether — the country leaves the European Union:

46 million: The number of eligible voters in the U.K.

650: The number of seats in the House of Commons, all up for grabs in the election. Any party that wins a majority — or becomes the largest party, even without a majority — can form a government, with its leader as prime minister.

298: The number of seats held before the election by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservatives — more than 20 short of a majority. The government's lack of a majority meant it struggled to pass key measures needed for Britain to leave the European Union. Johnson says if he wins a majority he will “get Brexit done.”

243: The number of seats held by the left-of-center opposition Labour Party, which is battling to return to office for the first time since 2010. Labour is trying to downplay Brexit and focus on health care, education and social welfare. It has also announced a bold plan to provide free broadband internet access to every British household.

96: The number of years since Britain last had a December election. British elections are usually held in the late spring, when the weather is better and the days are longer.

74: The number of days until Britain is due to leave the EU. Brexit day was supposed to be Oct. 31, but with Britain's politicians deadlocked, the EU granted a three-month delay until Jan. 31.

More than 70: The number of lawmakers not running for re-election amid Britain's toxic political atmosphere. Politicians on both sides of the Brexit argument have received abuse and threats. Those leaving include many moderate pro-EU Conservatives, Labour legislators who say their party has not stamped out anti-Semitism and high-profile female legislators, who have received a disproportionate amount of abuse.

42.8%: The portion of political parties' campaign spending that went to digital advertising during the last election in 2017 — up from just 0.3% in 2011. It's expected to be even more this time.

35: The number of seats in Parliament held by the Scottish National Party, which opposes Brexit and wants Scotland to leave the U.K. and become an independent country.

20: The number of seats held in Parliament by the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit altogether.

19.5 million pounds ($25 million): The maximum a party can spend on advertising, campaigning costs and other expenses if it contests all 650 constituencies across the U.K. The spending limit is calculated at 30,000 pounds ($38,650) per seat.

9: The number of years the Conservative Party has been in power.

3: The number of smaller pro-EU parties that have joined together in a tactical voting plan: the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the Welsh party Plaid Cymru. They have pledged not to run against each other in dozens of seats to make it more likely that pro-EU candidates will prevail.

0: The number of seats in Parliament now held by the recently formed Brexit Party, which wants to leave the EU without a divorce deal. The party, led by Nigel Farage, hopes to change that but is not running in over 300 Conservative strongholds to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK election Brexit European Union
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp