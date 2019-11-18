Home World

China confirms aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan Strait

Cheng Dewei said it was normal practice for carriers that are under testing to conduct cross-regional trials.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

BEIJING: China confirmed on Monday that its first domestically built aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for "routine" training and tests after Taipei accused Beijing of intimidation around upcoming elections.

The ship, which has yet to be named, is Beijing's second carrier and will add massive firepower to its navy once it is officially put into service, as the country faces tensions with self-ruled Taiwan and regional neighbours around the disputed South China Sea.

The carrier crossed the sensitive waters on Sunday before entering the South China Sea for "scientific research tests and routine training", navy spokesman Cheng Dewei said on an official social media account.

Cheng said it was "normal practice" for carriers that are under testing to conduct cross-regional trials.

"It is not aimed at any specific target and has nothing to do with the current situation," Cheng said without elaborating.

The sail-by comes as Taiwan gears up for presidential elections in January.

Taipei's foreign minister Joseph Wu tweeted on Sunday that China "intends to intervene in #Taiwan's elections", adding: "Voters won't be intimidated!"

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had dispatched ships and planes to track and closely monitor the carrier's movements, and that US and Japanese vessels trailed it in the strait.

China, which sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up military drills around the island since Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, came to power in 2016.

Tsai -- who has voiced support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement -- has described the elections as a fight for Taiwan's freedom and democracy.

Her challenger favours much warmer relations with China.

'Undoubtedly deliberate'

On the same day as the sail-by, Tsai announced that former premier William Lai, who has styled himself as a "Taiwan independence worker", would be her running mate in a move likely to irritate Beijing.

Eric Hundman, assistant professor of political science at NYU Shanghai, said that the sail-by was a "continuation of Beijing's consistent efforts to pressure Taipei".

"The choice to sail through the Taiwan Strait was undoubtedly deliberate and probably intended as a signal to both Taiwan and the US of China's increasing naval capabilities," he said.

The "Type 001A" carrier was launched in 2017 and sea trials began the following year, but it has yet to be officially put into service. It is expected to be commissioned in 2020.

State television on Monday broadcast images of the Type 001A, with at least three fighter jets on its flight deck.

The state-run Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, cited an anonymous military expert as saying the ship likely sailed through the strait to dock at its possible home base in south China's Hainan island.

Hainan province is in the South China Sea east of Vietnam, which has competing claims in the waterway along with China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei.

China has one other carrier -- the Liaoning, a repurposed Soviet carrier bought from Ukraine that went into service in 2012.

Neither the Liaoning or the new ship are nuclear-powered, but both can carry around 40 planes and have similar "ski jump" ramps, an old launch system that forces aircraft to carry fewer weapons in order to hold more fuel for take-off.

A US think-tank reported in May that recent satellite photographs indicated that construction of a third Chinese aircraft carrier was well under way.

Adding a third aircraft carrier will put China in an elite club among naval powers but it will still lag far behind the United States, which has 10 nuclear-powered Nimitz-class "supercarriers" currently in service.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taiwan Strait China China aircraft carrier
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp