Home World

Donald Trump says North Korea went too far in calling Joe Biden 'rabid dog'

Donald Trump was responding to a conservative commentator's tweet about a particularly visceral attack on Biden issued Friday by North Korea.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump issued a rare -- if tepid -- defense of election rival Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyang's depiction of him as "a rabid dog" who should be "beaten to death" went a bit too far.

"Joe Biden may be Sleepy and Very Slow," Trump tweeted, using his derisive nicknames for the former vice president and Democratic 2020 presidential nomination frontrunner, "but he is not a 'rabid dog.' He is actually somewhat better than that."

The president was responding to a conservative commentator's tweet about a particularly visceral attack on Biden issued Friday by North Korea.

The North's official KCNA news agency said Biden had shown "the temerity to dare slander the dignity of the supreme leadership" of North Korea. 

"Rabid dogs like Biden can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about," the KCNA statement said. "They must be beaten to death with a stick."

It was not clear what had provoked Pyongyang's ire. But the angry response came after the Biden campaign released an ad condemning Trump's foreign policy and saying that "dictators and tyrants are praised, our allies pushed aside."

The word "tyrants" was heard at the exact moment a picture appeared on the screen of Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un shaking hands at their Singapore summit last year.

Whether Trump was speaking sincerely or ironically in defending Biden, the former vice president's first subsequent appearance on Twitter was hardly conciliatory.

Instead, Biden sharply condemned Trump's pardon on Friday of a former soldier convicted of murder and a former Green Beret charged with killing a suspected Taliban bomb-maker.

"Trump's intervention in the American military justice system to pardon service members accused or convicted of war crimes betrays the rule of law, the values that make our country exceptional & the men and women who wear the uniform honorably," Biden said.

"He is not fit to command our troops."

Trump's tweet had a dual purpose: it also served as a platform to seek re-engagement with Kim.

"I am the only one who can get you where you have to be," Trump's tweet said, referring to the North Korean leader. "You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"

Talks between the two sides on a deal for North Korea's denuclearization stalled after a Hanoi summit between Kim and Trump broke up in February. Working-level talks in Sweden last month also broke down.

But Pyongyang welcomed news on Sunday that joint US-South Korean air drills are being postponed in what US Defense Secretary Mark Esper called an "act of goodwill" toward the nuclear-armed North.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump North Korea
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp