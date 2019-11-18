Home World

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak's third corruption trial opens

Najib Razak is being jointly tried with Arul Kanda Kandasamy, 1MDB ex-CEO, who is accused of abetting him.

Published: 18th November 2019 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak's third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal proceedings.

Najib, 66, faces multiple corruption charges linked to the looting of the 1MDB fund, a scandal that contributed to his election defeat last year.

Prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Najib was the "supreme power" in 1MDB and had sought to cover up his tracks when the scandal first broke out in public in mid-2015.

Sri Ram said his team will show how Najib had abused his power to alter or remove material information from the Auditor-General's report on 1MDB before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee in parliament.

Sri Ram said the meddling was to cover up the extent of his role and that of fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, in the affairs of the fund.

He described Low as Najib's "mirror image or alter ego".

"There were passages in the report that caused concern to Najib, though they were true in fact. He became non-plussed, if not agitated. He took positive steps to have these passengers altered or removed," Sri Ram said in is opening remarks.

He said Najib knew if the truth emerged, he would be exposed to civil and criminal liabilities.

Najib denies any wrongdoing and accuses Malaysia's new government of seeking political vengeance.

The former leader, whose father and uncles were the country's second and third prime ministers respectively, could face years in prison if convicted.

His lawyers say he was misled by rogue bankers led by Jho Low, identified by the United States as the mastermind behind the scandal and wanted in both countries.

Najib is being jointly tried with Arul Kanda Kandasamy, 1MDB ex-CEO, who is accused of abetting him.

Monday's trial opened just days after another court ordered Najib to enter his defense in his first corruption case linked to money entering his account from a former 1MDB unit.

His ongoing second trial started in August.

In all, Najib faces 42 charges of criminal breach of trust, graft, abuse of power and money laundering in five criminal cases over 1MDB corruption that led to investigations in the US and several countries.

His wife and stepson, several officials from his government, and the US firm Goldman Sachs also face charges related to the scandal.

US investigators say at least USD 4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by Najib's associates and laundered through layers of bank accounts in the US and other countries to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a luxury yacht, art works, jewelry and other extravagances.

More than USD 700 million from the fund allegedly landed in Najib's bank account.

Prosecutors earlier made slight amendments to the charge against Najib and Arul Kanda, adding specific passages in the audit report that were doctored.

Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah appealed for more time, saying the defense team faces "three battle fronts and it is worse than Waterloo".

But the judge ordered the trial to proceed.

Sri Ram said prosecutors will at a later stage summon Arul Kanda as a prosecution witness.

Arul Kanda's lawyer, N Sivananthan, expressed surprise, saying his client can't give evidence against himself and that he will object at the time.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Najib Razak Najib Razak corruption trial Najib Razak corruption
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp