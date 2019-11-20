Home World

Doctor-patient ratio in India less than WHO-prescribed norm of 1:1000: Government in Parliament

Assuming an 80-per cent availability, it was estimated that around 9.27 lakh doctors were available for active service, which put the allopathic doctor-patient ratio at 1:1445.

Published: 20th November 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is one doctor for every 1,445 Indians as per the country's current population estimate of 135 crore, which is lower than the WHO's prescribed norm of one doctor for 1,000 people, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said a total of 11,59,309 allopathic doctors were registered with the state medical councils and the Medical Council of India (MCI) as on March 31.

Assuming an 80-per cent availability, it was estimated that around 9.27 lakh doctors were available for active service, which put the allopathic doctor-patient ratio at 1:1445, the minister said.

Besides, there were 7.88 lakh ayurveda, unani and homeopathy (AUH) doctors in the country and assuming an 80-per cent availability, it was estimated that around 6.30 lakh doctors practising traditional systems of medicine were available for service and considered together with allopathic doctors, it threw up a doctor-patient ratio of 1:860, Choubey said.

However, the ratio suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in this regard was 1:1000, he added.

Responding to a question on the action taken to address the shortage of doctors, Choubey stressed that public health and hospitals being a state subject, the primary responsibility to provide healthcare facilities to the citizens was with the state governments.

He, however, elaborated on the steps taken by the health ministry to optimise the number of doctors and specialists in the country, including increasing the number of seats in the under-graduate and post-graduate levels at various medical educational institutes and medical colleges across the country and encouraging doctors to work in remote and difficult areas.

The minister said the government was also encouraging the states to adopt flexible norms for engaging specialists at the public health facilities by various mechanisms like "contracting in" and "contracting out" of specialist services under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The states were also allowed to offer negotiable salaries to attract specialists, including flexibility in strategies such as "you quote, we pay".

Financial support was also provided to the states for giving performance-based incentives, accommodation and transport facilities in rural and remote areas, sponsoring training programmes etc.

to attract human resources to address the issue of shortage of doctors and specialists, Chowbey said.

Support was also provided to the states and Union territories in terms of hard area allowance for specialist doctors who served in rural and remote areas as well as for their residential quarters, he added.

Also, the states were advised to put in place transparent policies of posting and transfer, and ensure a rational deployment of doctors.

As the posts at health facilities were filled up by the respective state or Union territory, they were impressed upon from time to time to fill up the vacant positions, Chowbey said.

Under the NHM, financial and technical support was provided to the states and Union territories to strengthen their healthcare systems, including support for in-sourcing or engagement of doctors, specialist doctors and other staff on a contractual basis and to improve other facilities in government hospitals as per the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), the minister informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doctor Shortage WHO Ashwini Choubey
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp