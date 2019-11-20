Home World

Trump impeachment sham completely debunked, says White House after third public hearing

The Democrats are alleging that Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart was irregular and inappropriate and abuse of his office for political gain.

Published: 20th November 2019 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has claimed victory as the Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives concluded its third public hearing on the impeachment proceedings against him for allegedly abusing his office for political gain in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

The impeachment hearings are an effort by Democrats to establish whether Trump withheld US military aid to Ukraine to pressure the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing a corruption inquiry into Joe Biden, Trump's leading Democratic rival in the poll.

The Democrats are alleging that Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart was irregular and inappropriate and abuse of his office for political gain.

ALSO READ: White House officials to kick off big Trump impeachment week

"A great day for Republicans, a great day for our Country! In the end we will win and save our Country from certain destruction, Trump tweeted soon after the House Select Committee on Intelligence concluded its third public impeachment hearings on Tuesday.

In the morning, Democratic lawmakers grilled Lt Col Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council (NSC), and Jennifer Williams, a top national security aide to Vice President Pence on Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Later in the day, Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Kyiv, and Tim Morrison, another top NSC aide, testified before the powerful House Committee.

The White House called the impeachment process a sham.

"Today's second hearing is over, and the Democrats' central allegation in this impeachment sham has again been completely debunked," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said at the conclusion of the testimonies.

Specifically, Ambassador Volker confirmed under oath that he had no indication whatsoever of anything that resembled a quid-pro-quo, corroborating his previous deposition testimony that there was no linkage like that," she said.

Grisham urged the American public not to tolerate the pretence of the Democrats.

With the Democrats' poll-tested quid-pro-quo' and bribery' narratives in shambles, the American public should not be forced to endure this charade for one more second, Grisham said.

We have learned nothing new in today's illegitimate impeachment' proceedings.

However, buried among the witnesses' personal opinions and conjecture about a call the White House long ago released to the public, both witnesses testified the July 25 transcript was accurate' and nothing President Trump has done or said amounts to bribery' or any other crime, she added.

Grisham also accused the Democrats of being blinded by their hatred for President Trump.

Today's hearing only further exposes that Chairman Schiff and the Democrats are simply blinded by their hatred for Donald Trump and rabid desire to overturn the outcome of a free and fair election, Grisham said.

However, both Vindman and Williams told lawmakers that Trump's request to Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic rivals was inappropriate.

Volker and Morrison said that the call with Zelensky were not in line with American national security goals.

Frankly I couldn't believe what I was hearing.

"It was probably an element of shock that may be in certain regards my worst fear of how our Ukraine policy could play out was playing out and how this was likely to have significant implications for US national security, Vindman said.

Williams said the phone call was unusual and inappropriate.

I believe what I found unusual or different about this call was the president's reference to specific investigations.

That struck me as different than other calls I had listened to, she said.

I thought that the references to specific individuals and investigations such as former Vice President Biden and his son struck me as political in nature given that former Vice President is a political opponent of the president, Williams said.

I can't speak to what the president's motivation was in referencing it, but I just noted that the reference to Biden sounded political to me, she said in response to a question.

During the later hearing, Volker said that he does not think that raising 2016 elections or Vice President Biden or these things that he considers to be conspiracy theories that have been circulated by the Ukrainians, particularly the former prosecutor general, are they're not things that one should be pursuing as part of the national security strategy with Ukraine.

We should be supporting Ukraine's democracy, reforms, and its own fight against corruption domestically, its struggle against Russia, its defense capabilities.

These are the heart of what we should be doing, and I don't think pursuing these things serves a national interest, Volker said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump impeachment Donald Trump impeachment white house trump impeachment hearings
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prashanth's father Babu Rao speaking to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. (Photo | EPS)
Andhra man arrested in Pakistan sends message to parents on social media
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp