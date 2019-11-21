Home World

'Governor' Muttiah Muralitharan draws the ire of Tamils in Sri Lanka

During the election campaign, Muttiah Muralitharan had backed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was on Monday sworn in as the Sri Lankan president.

Published: 21st November 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan has hit the headlines once again and for the wrong reasons. The "Doosra" master is facing flak after Sri Lankan media reports suggested that he may be the next Governor of the Tamil-dominated Northern Province.

During the election campaign, the 47-year-old had backed Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was on Monday sworn in as the Sri Lankan president.

Gotabaya was the defence secretary of the island nation when the LTTE was wiped out. 

Tamils from the Northern Province are seeing red ever since they heard of his possible nomination.
 
The mystery spinner who has taken 800 Test wickets is an Indian Tamil from Kandy. Indian Tamils are those from Tamil Nadu who migrated during the British rule in search of work. 

A Sri Lankan Tamil journalist was quoted as saying that it was disappointing to see Murali supporting the Rajapaksas, adding that covering up the truth was like adding fuel to the fire.

"There were no war crimes and no genocide is his public stand. How can he say this? Is he not himself a Tamilian? He is doing it to be in the good books of the Rajapaksas. It is terrible," said another Tamil journalist from Kandy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muttiah Muralitharan Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Governor Sri Lanka
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp