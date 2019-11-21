Retaliation for Masood Azhar's 'global terrorist' tag? Pakistan tries to put 4 Indians on UN terror list

By Online Desk

After India's success in getting the international community to designate Pakistan-based JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Pakistan has been trying to accuse Indian nationals of being part of terror activities.

In the past few months, Pakistan has moved the 1267 Al Qaida sanctions committee of the UNSC in a bid to designate four Indians as global terrorists.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the neighbouring country had tried to use the 1267 committee route to try and designate Indian nationals, Venu Madhav Dongara in September and Ajoy Mistry in October, as global terrorists.

In November, Pakistan accused Odisha born-Gobind Patnaik Duggivalasa of being part of a 2018 terror attack. Duggivalasa was President of a company involved in capacity-building projects in Afghanistan. In a dossier submitted to the 1267 committee, Pakistan accused Duggivalasa of the attack on Siraj Raisani, a Pakistani politician, on July 13, 2018, in Mastung, Baluchistan in which 160 persons were killed.

Pakistan subsequently moved the 1267 committee along with China, accusing software developer Appaji Angara of a 2017 terror attack. In the dossier submitted to the committee, Angara, who was working as a software developer in a bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been accused of the attack on an Army School in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, in collaboration with the JuA, and a bombing in Warsak colony in Peshawar on September 2, 2016.

Security officials monitoring the situation ascertain that Pakistan's zeal to designate Indians as global terrorists is a retaliatory move to India's Masood Azhar success. Islamabad has been making futile attempts to brand India as a terror factory to create a sense of parity in the eyes of the international community.

The Indians have been extracted safely from Afghanistan to avoid another Kulbhushan Jadhav like incident.

Pakistan's first two attempts to designate Indian nationals as global terrorists were blocked by the US. India has now sought the help of allies in the UNSC to block any further attempts by Pakistan and China.