10 killed in Bangladesh bus collision

By PTI

DHAKA: A microbus packed with wedding guests collided head-on with a bus in central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least ten people including two children, according to media reports.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mawa highway when a microbus carrying a wedding party was on way to Dhaka's Keraniganj from Munshiganj's Louhajang around 2:00pm, The Daily Star quoted Officer-in-charge (OC) of Srinagar Police Station Hedaytul Islam Bhuiyan as saying.

Ten people were killed and as many injured in the collision, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The driver of the bus was among the deceased.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.