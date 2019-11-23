Home World

UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn would be 'neutral' in another Brexit vote

Labour plans to renegotiate the deal agreed between the current Conservative government and the European Union, and then put it to another vote, with remaining in the EU being the other option.

Published: 23rd November 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. | (File | AP)

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has revealed for the first time that he will remain neutral in the second Brexit referendum that he has vowed to hold if he becomes prime minister next month.

"I will adopt a neutral stance so I can credibly carry out the result," he told a special edition of the BBC's Question Time programme on Friday.

Labour plans to renegotiate the deal agreed between the current Conservative government and the European Union, and then put it to another vote, with remaining in the EU being the other option.

"This will be a trade deal with Europe, or remaining in the EU," he added.

"That will be the choice that we put before the British public within six months."

Some Labour MPs have said they will vote against their own party's deal and in favour of staying in the EU.

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn equally disliked by British Indian voters - indicates survey

It is the first time that Corbyn, a veteran eurosceptic who has not revealed how he would vote in another referendum, has stated how he will campaign.

The Brexit issue is threatening to hurt Labour in its traditional working-class heartlands, which mostly voted to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to pick up stray Labour leave voters, but suffered a difficult night in front of an unforgiving crowd.

Johnson came under fire for alleged racism in his previous news articles and also for not releasing a report into Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, which he dismissed as "Bermuda Triangle stuff".

Corbyn's route to power in the December 12 election could depend on support from the Scottish National Party (SNP) in some form of coalition.

ALSO READ: UK's Labour Party pledges Jallianwala Bagh apology in election manifesto

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said in the BBC debate that another referendum on Scottish independence from the United Kingdom would be the price of her support.

"I would ask for, and expect, Jeremy Corbyn to respect the right of Scottish people to decide their own future."

The Labour leader earlier said that a Scottish independence referendum was "not a priority" in the "early years" of his administration, which he defined as being two years.

But Sturgeon told the audience that she was "not sure he's going to compromise the chance" of becoming prime minister by holding out on the SNP's demands.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeremy Corbyn Labour Party UK Brexit brexit vote
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp