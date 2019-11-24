Home World

A small metal ball costs Elon Musk a whopping USD 768 million

Starting at $39,900, Cybertruck is inspired by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

Published: 24th November 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday. (Photo | AP)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk's net worth on Saturday reportedly plummeted 6 per cent, bringing his personal net worth down by $768 million in a single day after a metal ball crashed down the unbreakable glass of his long-awaited Cybertruck during its launch event.

At the Tesla Cybertruck unveiling, Musk asked the company's lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, to demonstrate the strength of the "Armor Glass" by throwing a solid metal, baseball-sized ball at the window, but surprisingly the glass broke when the ball was overarmed into it, independent.co.uk reported.

"We threw wrenches, we threw everything, we even literally threw a kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn't break. For a little weird reason it broke now, I don't know why," Musk said on Thursday.

He then joked, "We'll fix it in post."

ALSO READ | Elon Musk unveils Tesla's electric 'Cybertruck' at USD 39,000

Interestingly, the video went private on Tesla's YouTube channel about 30 seconds after the live stream was over.

Starting at $39,900, Cybertruck is inspired by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the James Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

According to research firm IHS Markit, the Ford F-150 has been the top-selling pickup truck in the US for more than 40 years, followed by GM's Chevrolet Silverado.

Pickup trucks are currently the fastest-growing segment in the US.

At the Los Angeles event in the Tesla Design Centre late on Thursday, Musk took a dig at Ford, showing a video of a "tug of war" between F-150 and the Cybertruck.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Electric Truck Elon Musk metal ball Cybertruck
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp