Home World

Chinese state media urge Hong Kongers to 'vote to end violence'

State media on the mainland urged voters to give support to pro-establishment forces to "end social chaos", but the big turnout is widely expected to benefit democratic forces. 

Published: 24th November 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong elections

Voters waiting outside polling station in Hong Kong. ( File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chinese state media urged Hong Kongers to "vote to end violence" Sunday, as record numbers turned out for district elections after months of unrest in the city.

Lengthy queues snaked out of polling stations across the semi-autonomus territory in the election for 18 district councils, largely toothless bodies which set policy on issues such as bus routes and garbage collection.

State media on the mainland urged voters to give support to pro-establishment forces to "end social chaos", but the big turnout is widely expected to benefit democratic forces. 

In a tweet, the nationalistic Global Times asked voters

An editorial in the Beijing News said it was an opportunity for voters to "end the social chaos and violence in Hong Kong with their own hands, and restore the social order".

One interviewee told state broadcaster CGTN that turnout was high because voters wanted to end the unrest.

"You can see that there's a high turnout because people are very dissatisfied, they feel disgruntled politically with this bunch of rioters," Lawrence Ma, Chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation, told CGTN.

"So as a result they want to use their vote now, today.. so that they can vote out the opposition. I think this is the current sentiment in Hong Kong."

A bylined commentary in the state-run China Daily called for Hong Kong residents to "save your home by casting votes!" and also urged the electorate to support pro-establishment politicians.

"It is hoped that more Hong Kong residents will go to voting sites and cast their votes in favor of those who truly love Hong Kong," ran the opinion piece.

ALSO READ: After almost six months of violence, Hong Kong residents cast votes for district council elections

In the latest example of state media using music to convey its message, the Global Times also posted a rap  videos showing shots of Hong Kong clashes and pro-police demonstrations and urged people to: "Go tell 'em people want a peaceful place."

"I can see the sad in your eyes when you blaming a rioter, you just wanna tell him your thoughts and they set you on fire" the rapper said over video footage of a man being set on fire by a masked assailant.

"I know this is a hard time, it’s a tough situation, but you already know, what's your best decision," the rap continued.

Earlier this year a music video by a patriotic Chinese rap group shared by Chinese state media also attacked Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement as being fuelled by international forces.

"Get those foreign agents outta town then we can talk about it," riffed the English-language rap by nationalistic group CD Rev.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong protest Hong Kong elections Hong Kong voters
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp