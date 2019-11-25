Home World

Lankan top investigator flees country after Gotabaya assumes power

Investigator Silva was the top sleuth in many corruption and other investigations against members of the Rajapaksa family and top officials since 2015.
 

Published: 25th November 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa with his new cabinet members in Colombo.

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa with his new cabinet members in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan police officer, who handled the top-level investigations against the members of the previous Rajapaksa government between 2005 and 2015, has fled to Geneva following a regime change here.

A statement from the police headquarters said that investigations as to how Inspector Nishantha Silva left the country on Sunday without obtaining formal approval is underway.

Silva was the top sleuth in many corruption and other investigations against members of the Rajapaksa family and top officials since 2015.

ALSO READ: Corruption charges against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dropped, travel ban lifted

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was elected the country's new president after the November 16 polls, told a gathering yesterday that the chief investigator in all politically-motivated investigations against them had fled the country.

Sri Lanka's controversial Rajapaksa clan tightened its grip on political power after President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa swore-in his elder brother Mahinda as the prime minister.

Silva is thought have to fled the country fearing reprisals from the new regime.

"All police officers when leaving the country must obtain approval from the ministry secretary. This officer has not done so," the police statement said.

ALSO READ: Sri Lankan Tamils prefer Premadasa over Wickremesinghe to lead main Opposition

It said that Silva's "bias conduct" in carrying out investigations has been highlighted and many parties have asked for investigation against him.

The current government when in the Opposition had charged that all investigations carried out by Silva were politically-motivated.

Police Headquarters instructed the CID Director to immediately conduct an investigation and report back, News 1st reported.

Citing Silva's overseas travel as a breach of Police discipline, SSP Ruwan Gunasekera said disciplinary action will also be instituted against him, it reported.

Shani Abeysekera, the most reputed official in the police's crime investigations department, was also transferred from the capital to the southern province.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Inspector Nishantha Silva
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp