Lebanon protests: People burn American flags, Trump pictures outside US Embassy in Beirut

By ANI

BEIRUT: Several dozens of Lebanese citizens over the weekend were seen burning the national flags of the USA and Israel outside the US Embassy here in protest against what they called the "US intervention" in the country's internal affairs.

The latest round of demonstrations comes in response to a statement by former US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman, who said that "the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions, fortunately, coincide with US interests," Sputnik reported.

The demonstrators were also seen carrying placards that read "USA, mind your own business" or "Shut up, [US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey] Feltmann (sic)". One of the protesters also set a picture of US President Donald Trump on fire.

The rallies in Lebanon have been underway since October, sparked by the authorities' plan to introduce a tax on online calls made via the WhatsApp messenger, which was subsequently scrapped.

The protestors also called to end corruption and mismanagement by the political elites. They sought for Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation on October 29.