Home World

UK PM Boris Johnson vows to table 'Get Brexit Done' deal before Christmas

With its Brexit theme, the Conservatives were the last of the big political parties to spell out to Britain's 46 million voters their plans if Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street after the election.

Published: 25th November 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched the Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday (local time), promising to put his 'Get Brexit Done' deal before parliament ahead of Christmas recess.

Johnson travelled to Telford in central England where the Conservatives are bidding to hold on to a marginal seat in the December 12 general election, Xinhua news agency reported.

The manifesto promises, if the Conservatives win, to put the Brexit deal before the House of Commons ahead of parliament being shut down for Christmas and New Year recess. That will then pave the way for Britain's departure from the European Union (EU) on January 31, 2020.

He described it as an "oven-ready" deal, already supported by Brussels and backed by every Conservative politician fighting in the election. Johnson said it would see a tidal wave of investment into Britain.

Johnson said Britain has been held back by three-and-a-half years by a broken parliament.

"We will get Brexit done and end the acrimony and despair," he said in a speech that made constant references to Britain's EU membership impasse.

The manifesto said that there will be a five-year freeze on levels of income tax, Value Added Tax (VAT, which adds up to 20 per cent on the prices of goods and services), and National Insurance contributions, which funds the country's health service.

Describing the manifesto as moderate, compared to the main opposition Labour Party plans for a massive spending spree, Johnson further stressed that 50,000 new nurses and 20,000 more police will be hired.

There will also be more spending on infrastructure, science, and education, while at the same time controlling debt.

The manifesto continues to give the governing Conservatives a double-digit lead over Labour. Pollsters say if the results are mirrored in the December election, Johnson will return to 10 Downing Street as head of a majority government. 

TAGS
Boris Johnson Get Brexit Done Conservative Party European Union Brexit
