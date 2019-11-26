Home World

2008 Mumbai terror attack: US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

A photo of the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks inside Taj. (File | PTI)

WASHINGTON: Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this "heinous" crime must face justice.

"Eleven years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took the lives of 166 people, including six US citizens," State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a tweet on the 11th anniversary of the attack.

"Today we remember the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and stand with their families in demanding that those responsible for this heinous event face justice," Ortagus said.

Indian-Americans and various groups will hold a rally in front of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington to protest against the country's role in the Mumbai terrorist attack.

Organisers of the protest rally said that perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack are roaming freely in Pakistan.

SEE PICS | 11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history

"In 2008 today, 10 Pakistani jihadi terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT entered Mumbai by sea and killed over 166 innocent people, including some at the Taj Hotel and a Jewish Centre," tweeted Pakistani-Canadian Tarek Fateh.

